CNN has been forced to admit that 76 percent of its viewers approve of President Trump’s historic State of the Union speech on Tuesday.

Both CNN and CBS News released instant polls on Tuesday, following Trump’s SOTU appearance, with both polls finding 76 percent of those who watched approved of the speech.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The CBS poll 72 percent approved of Trump’s immigration proposals while the CNN poll showed 76 percent approval with 59 percent “very positive.”

Three in four viewers approved of President Trump’s State of the Union Address. pic.twitter.com/suj1Gn9Hfq — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) February 6, 2019

CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor reported on the poll results.

CBS NEWS POLL: 76 percent of viewers approved of what they heard in Pres. Trump's #SOTU speech; 72 percent said they approved of Pres. Trump's ideas for immigration. pic.twitter.com/VXJ09v6DKv — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 6, 2019

UPDATE: CBS provided approval by party ID: Republicans 97%, Democrats 30% and Independents 82%.

Pro-Trump CNN commenter Steve Cortes posted CNN’s results of 76 percent approval and 59 percent “very positive”.

Instant @CNN poll just revealed 76% of viewers approved of Trump’s #SOTU speech, with 59% “very positive.” — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 6, 2019

Peggy Noonan, a former speech writer for President Reagan and no fan of President Trump, praised his speech tonight, saying, “This has been a deeply adept speech in terms of policy. He cut to the muscle on legal and illegal immigration, on abortion and infanticide, on foreign wars. His vow on socialism will be remembered. Great heroes in the balcony, a real American panoply. 1…And good natured with the white jackets, who I see some on twitter are calling the straight jackets. AOC had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss. 2.”

This has been a deeply adept speech in terms of policy. He cut to the muscle on legal and illegal immigration, on abortion and infanticide, on foreign wars. His vow on socialism will be remembered. Great heroes in the balcony, a real American panoply. 1 — Peggy Noonan (@Peggynoonannyc) February 6, 2019

And good natured with the white jackets, who I see some on twitter are calling the straight jackets. AOC had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss. 2. — Peggy Noonan (@Peggynoonannyc) February 6, 2019

