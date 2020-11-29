According to a new CNBC poll, the vast majority of Trump supporters believe he won the 2020 election fair and square.
Just 3 percent of President Trump voters believe Trump should concede the election to Joe Biden.
Per the poll analysis:
“A mere 3% of Trump voters believe he should concede to Biden and start the peaceful transfer of power.”
“Another 31% want the president to fight in court until states certify results. Two-thirds, or 66%, think Trump should never concede.”
“The vast majority of Trump voters — 81% — said they would not give Biden a chance as president. Only 19% said they would.”
The analysis added:
“Loyalty to Trump runs deep among the respondents. Asked with whom they would identify if the president left the GOP, 72% responded to Trump’s party, while 28% answered the Republican Party.”
The poll of 1,203 U.S. adults who voted for President Trump was conducted Nov. 18-21, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Fauci Says He Is Open To A Bigger Role In The Biden Administration - November 29, 2020
- CNBC Poll: 73% Believe Trump Won; 66% Say ’Never Concede’ - November 29, 2020
- Lonely Elderly Grandmother Chooses to Be Euthanized to Avoid More Lockdowns - November 29, 2020