CNBC Poll: 73% Believe Trump Won; 66% Say ’Never Concede’

November 29, 2020 Niamh Harris News, US 1
According to a new CNBC poll, the vast majority of Trump supporters believe he won the 2020 election fair and square.

Just 3 percent of President Trump voters believe Trump should concede the election to Joe Biden.

Per the poll analysis:

“Another 31% want the president to fight in court until states certify results. Two-thirds, or 66%, think Trump should never concede.”

“The vast majority of Trump voters — 81% — said they would not give Biden a chance as president. Only 19% said they would.”

The analysis added:

“Loyalty to Trump runs deep among the respondents. Asked with whom they would identify if the president left the GOP, 72% responded to Trump’s party, while 28% answered the Republican Party.”

The poll of 1,203 U.S. adults who voted for President Trump was conducted Nov. 18-21, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

