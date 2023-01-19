CNBC Host Praises Moderna CEO For Developing Covid Jab Before The Virus Existed In US

Stephane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of ‘Squawk Box’ to talk about his company’s recent successes and the forthcoming release of an RSV mRNA vaccine.
During their discussion, CNBC host Rebecca Quick revealed that during a WEF meeting in 2020, Bancel told her that Moderna was already working on a Covid 19 vaccine, even though the virus did not yet exist at the time.
The Gateway Pundit reports: Quick was so amazed at how Moderna was so early in developing the vaccine.
“The last time we were here in Davos in the winter was January 2020. And I saw you at that point, and we were at breakfast right over here. I remember, and you came up to me in this small room, and you were talking about how you had actually you were working on a vaccine for COVID. And at that point, COVID-19 didn’t even really exist in our minds,” Quick told Bancel.
Bancel responded, “I think there was no name at that time.”
“It’s amazing how much you’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time,” Quick said.
Watch the video below:
The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel admitted that it is possible that the gene sequence patented by the vaccine company three years before the pandemic could be in Covid-19’s spike protein.
