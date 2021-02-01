CLUELESS: Kamala Harris Tells Jobless Coal Miners They Should Work Reclaiming Abandoned ‘Land Mines’

Vice President Kamala Harris recently shared her brilliant idea to “build back better” by reclaiming abandoned land mines in West Virginia.
“All of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.”
WATCH:
