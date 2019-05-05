Clintons Wrap Up Speaking Tour – Tickets Slashed To $14

Demand for tickets to the final night of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s speaking tour even in Las Vegas has been so poor that organizers have had to slash prices to just $14 to draw an audience. It’s almost as if the Clintons are universally despised in America’s hometowns and no one wants to listen to them.

The former president and his wife, the twice-failed presidential candidate, have been touring North America attempting to drum up support by speaking to audiences about their inglorious careers and “where we go from here.”

The promotional material for ‘An Evening With The Clintons’ promises “a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history.”

However, it seems that in 2019 the public doesn’t have much interest in hearing what the Clintons have to say. Even in liberal cities like Los Angeles the tickets failed to sell, prompting desperate organizers to slash the prices.

Mercifully, Sunday’s event in Las Vegas is the final show before the tour finally wraps up.

RT report: Tickets can be purchased for less than $14. Saturday evening’s show in Los Angeles saw prices drop as low as $6, while tickets for Friday’s event in Seattle could be picked up for $20. It’s a far cry from when Hillary used to reportedly command $275,000 to make speeches to Wall Street firms.

Even these bargain-basement prices are far too steep for many on social media, however, as people seem perplexed by the fact that anyone is willing to pay any amount of money to see the Clintons.

Still too much — BriziDoesIt (@PersianKiss) May 4, 2019

How much to just have them go away!! — MaryK ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@mask141) May 5, 2019

Not even if they paid me the $10 — Cornelius Schenck (@schenckerville) May 4, 2019

can we bring tomatoes if we buy a ticket? — Diana Chris (@lestat4823) May 4, 2019

Those who did go to any of the events may well have been left disappointed as the couple have largely steered clear of mentioning US President Donald Trump.

However, Hillary did throw some red meat to the crowd at the Seattle engagement. “I really believe that we are in a crisis, a constitutional crisis,” she told the audience, the Seattle Times reports.

“We are in a crisis of confidence and a crisis over the rule of law and the institutions that have weathered a lot of problems over so many years. And it is something that, regardless of where you stand in the political spectrum, should give real heartburn to everybody. Because this is a test for our country.”