Clintons Hit Rock Bottom – Now Selling Tour Tickets on Groupon

December 10, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

Bill and Hillary Clinton have resorted to selling tickets for their 13-city speaking tour on Groupon for nearly 60% off.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were originally charging hundreds of dollars for tickets to their national speaking tour. After a run of poorly-attended events, they have hit rock bottom and resorted to selling tickets for their 13-city tour on Groupon at a fraction of the cost after failing to attract crowds at full price — or any price. 

What’s worse, the Clintons can’t even sell tickets in liberal strongholds. Their Groupon deal is for a May 4, 2019 appearance in Los Angeles, the darkest blue of Democrat cities.

Clintons on Groupon: How the might have fallen.

Per ZeroHedge: As we noted last week, the supposed-power-couple continue to face-plant, after the Daily Mail reported that just 3,300 tickets were sold in the Scotiabank Arena in very liberal downtown Toronto, which holds 19,800.

And as the New York Times’s Maureen Dowd noted on Sunday, the Clinton empire is in steady decline. After paying $177 for a ticket to hear the Clintons, journalist Byron York noted that Dowd could have simply waited until the day of the event and paid less than $10.

Bill and Hillary managed to fill 16% of the Toronto venue they hired for the first leg of their North American tour.

As Dowd writes in her Op-Ed, “Curtains for the Clintons”:

I can’t fathom why the Clintons would make like aging rock stars and go on a tour of Canada and the U.S. at a moment when Democrats are hoping to break the stranglehold of their cloistered, superannuated leadership and exult in a mosaic of exciting new faces.

What is the point? It’s not inspirational. It’s not for charity. They’re not raising awareness about a cause, like Al Gore with global warming. They’re only raising awareness about the Clintons.

And now they’re raising awareness over Groupon…

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)