Clinton Won’t Be Running For President Again As It Would Be ‘Disruptive’ to Biden’s Reelection Efforts

Hillary Clinton has dismissed a 2024 presidential bid by maintaining that Joe Biden will stand again and that any move by her into the political spotlight would detract from his reelection efforts.
Clinton used an interview with the Financial Times on Friday to rule out a presidential run.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
She told the newspaper it was “out of the question” pointing to Biden’s intention to run for reelection.
Latest Videos
Putin Declares Victory Over New World Order: 'Humanity Has Woken Up'
Mass Cattle Deaths Are an ‘Inside Job’ Designed To Cause Food Shortages in America
Christina Aguilera Performs For Kids Wearing GIGANTIC Strap-On
Angelina Jolie Admits to ‘Gruesome Illuminati Blood Rituals’
Biden Slurs, Stutters and Spasms through Press Conference – Colleagues Horrified
Prince Warned About ‘New World Order’ Plans for Mandatory Jabs in 1996
CIA Agent Admits Agency Created Gangster Rap To ‘Fill Private Prisons’ by ‘Glamorizing Criminality’
Democrat Who Pushed To Decriminalize Pedophilia Now Wants Drag Queens in Schools
Big Pharma Exec, Who Vowed To Expose Vaccine Risks, Found Dead
Breitbart reports: The former Secretary of State went further by offering a more detailed observation that her entry to the field would take the focus off the incumbent who she would rather support than challenge:
First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.
Biden has said publicly and privately said that he intends to run for reelection in 2024.
As Breitbart News reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed his intentions last November even as polling shows he is at odds with the wishes of voters.
“That’s his intention,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One, underlining varied reports the 79-year-old has been telling advisers and staff he will be back.