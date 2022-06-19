Clinton Won’t Be Running For President Again As It Would Be ‘Disruptive’ to Biden’s Reelection Efforts

Hillary Clinton has dismissed a 2024 presidential bid by maintaining that Joe Biden will stand again and that any move by her into the political spotlight would detract from his reelection efforts.

Clinton used an interview with the Financial Times on Friday to rule out a presidential run.

She told the newspaper it was “out of the question” pointing to Biden’s intention to run for reelection.

Breitbart reports: The former Secretary of State went further by offering a more detailed observation that her entry to the field would take the focus off the incumbent who she would rather support than challenge:

First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that.

Biden has said publicly and privately said that he intends to run for reelection in 2024.

As Breitbart News reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed his intentions last November even as polling shows he is at odds with the wishes of voters.

A majority of voters don’t want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024 and believe he should instead make way for another candidate, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Tuesday. https://t.co/NVKGvlA1vF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 16, 2021

“That’s his intention,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One, underlining varied reports the 79-year-old has been telling advisers and staff he will be back.