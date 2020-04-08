Clinton Whistleblower Who Exposed Bill’s Affair and Insulted Hillary, Found Dead

Linda Tripp, the former Pentagon employee who exposed Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, has been found dead. She was 70.

Tripp’s son-in-law, Thomas Foley, told The New York Post that he was “unable to share any information about her condition.” Her daughter, Alison, called her mother “the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime” and confirmed her cause of death was not related to the coronavirus.

Tripp is known as a whistleblower for turning over secretly-recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky to Ken Starr in January 1998. The White House recordings exposed Lewinsky’s sexual relationship with then-President Clinton, which ultimately led to his impeachment.

Tripp was a civil servant in the Pentagon when she became friends with the then-22-year-old Lewinsky, who also worked in the public affairs office.

Tripp defended herself in 2018 against Clinton loyalists who never forgave her and remained fiercely critical of her actions. Refusing to back down, Tripp said she only regretted “not having the guts to do it sooner.”

“It was always about right and wrong, never left and right,” Tripp told the Washington Post in an interview. “It was about exposing perjury and the obstruction of justice,” she continued. “It was never about politics.”

Clinton whistleblower Linda Tripp tore into Bill and Hillary Clinton two years ago, calling Hillary a ruthless and power hungry monster.

Tripp tore into both Bill and Hillary, but saved her strongest words for the former first lady, calling her a ruthless and power-hungry monster who would do anything to get elected.

“I think the most compelling thing about Hillary is that she will stop at nothing to achieve her end and that she views the public as plebeians easily seduced into believing her point of view,” Tripp told the Daily Mail.

Tripp also revealed that Hillary was a leader in White House efforts to squash “bimbo eruptions,” when the West Wing unleashed quick-fire responses to discredit women who admitted having affairs with Bubba.

“In this endeavor she was ruthless. She destroyed women so that their stories never saw the light of day,” Tripp said.

Tripp also told Ken Starr about Lewinsky’s infamous blue dress, causing severe embarrassment for the Clintons.

Linda Tripp is survived by her husband Dieter Rausch and their two children, Allison and Ryan.