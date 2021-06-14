Clinton Whistleblower ‘Feared for His Life’ Shortly Before Suicide

The journalist who blew the whistle about the 2016 tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch had told friends and family he feared for his life just months before being found dead in his apartment.

The body of 45-year-old ABC journalist Christopher Sign was found in his Birmingham, Alabama apartment on Saturday morning around 8 a.m. His death is being investigated by police as an alleged suicide.

Sign wrote the book about breaking the infamous Clinton-Lynch tarmac story called Secret on the Tarmac:

“The plan was perfect. No cameras, no microphones, no prying eyes and plenty of security. The setting for a clandestine meeting could not have been better. Former President Bill Clinton exited Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s private plane 20-minutes after he boarded. Both thought they got away with it. Both were wrong. Amid a heated Presidential race, federal investigations involving emails and Benghazi and society looking for clarity on the future of the country, the secret tarmac meeting would only complicate things. The secret meeting would have never been revealed if it weren’t for a veteran journalist and a trusted source,” the Amazon description of his book reads.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Christopher Sign told FOX News in early 2020 he has received death threats after breaking the story on Bill Clinton.

Christopher Sign went on Fox recently about the death threats he received after breaking the Clinton tarmac story pic.twitter.com/IbXYnl1LgK — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 13, 2021

More …