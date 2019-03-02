Clinton Gave Top Secret Intel to Russia; FBI Covered It up – Media Blackout

The Clinton Foundation gave top secret U.S. intelligence to Russia and the DOJ/FBI covered it up, according to bombshell new evidence.

A 2016 investigation revolved around the illegal sale of controlled US Homeland Security technology to Russia and China before the 2016 election by a company named AGT.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: (See below AGT article of a Homeland security related project.)

The DOJ terminated its internal investigation in 2016 despite clear and irrefutable evidence of criminal activity and hid it from the public!

In Part I of our series we discussed the Clinton Foundation and the donations to the Foundation from the COB and CEO of AGT International as well as from Sheikhs in the UAE. These donations in the millions of dollars were for favors from the Clintons. In return the Clintons helped promote AGT –

In Part II of our series we discussed the illegal actions that AGT International took to generate revenues around the globe. Highly sensitive US defense technology and ITAR classified products were provided to China, Russia and other countries in the name of sales growth. These actions were beyond criminal, they were treasonous.

(Below is an AGT article about its premier defense software from its company 4D Security Solutions.)

In Part III of our series we discussed the investigation that the FBI/DOJ started into AGT and the Clinton Foundation but then terminated and covered up before the 2016 Presidential election despite irrefutable crimes!

In Part IV of our series we discussed the activities by individuals associated with AGT in obtaining entrance to a highly sensitive US Intel facility circumventing the controls in place that prevent illegal entries to the facility.

Today we discuss the efforts by AGT to obtain top secret US Intel for the sole purpose of selling to the Russians. AGT personnel used the information as a means to entice sales from US adversaries.

As noted in our prior post, 4D Security Solutions (an AGT company) was a major defense contractor for entities like the US Navy, the Philadelphia Police Department and the US Department of Homeland Security.

At least one of AGT’s companies, 4D Security Solutions, provided its products to a facility that was regulated by the US government and required screening and a US passport in order to enter it.

As noted in our prior post, in 2014, while AGT was actively selling its Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) products worldwide, three of its executives, Jason Stark, Geoffrey Baird, and Zvi Moskowitz visited the DVIC in Philadelphia in order to collect intelligence and operational information about the secure site. This visit was arranged and scheduled via back channels.

Per the details of their meeting invite, these AGT top executives were to call an individual by the name of Justin Frank as soon as they approached the DVIC facility. Frank is a detective at the Philadelphia Police Department and he also works for a company called Intuidex.

The DVIC that these individuals wanted to visit is a secure location that permits only US citizens with special permits to enter. The DVIC tracks and maintains information that is top secret including intercepts and files on terrorism, gangs, etc.

The startling observation of the visit to the DVIC by the group from AGT is that this group appeared to circumvent the procedures in place to prevent illegal entry to the site. This is evident from the visit scheduling details. The parties involved utilized private email communications to workout the details, and curtailed official vetting, approval, and background checks, which apparently were never conducted.

Baird and reportedly Moshkovitz were not US citizens. For them to enter the DVIC facility an enormous amount of checks and verifications were to take place but there is no evidence that these activities took place.

As noted previously, from the information collected and subsequent discussions with AGT international management, it is clear that the purpose of these visits was to extract high value intelligence and operational data and then use it for financial gain and sell it or exchange it abroad. These actions were in the least suspect but probably criminal.

AGT International collected this information from various US based defense, law enforcement, intelligence and security sources on a regular basis. As can be seen from the internal communication by senior AGT executives, this was not a one off.

The next image shows more internal communications regarding the need for RTCC information. It has all of the AGT leaders and other of the company’s senior leadership team on the distribution list.

The next image shows a meeting to discuss the RTCC project in one of the former Soviet Union countries (Kazakhstan) with pricing information at $1.5 million. In the email “C” stands for Israel.

The next four images contain detailed discussions about what was going to be given to the Russians when they come over for a physical visit. In these emails “MM” stands for MasterMind which is an Intel platform. Also note that that Lenz Gadi is using the 4D security email in these exchanges. He is a US employee working for a US regulated defense company with secret clearance (they provide services, software, hardware, etc. to the Feds) and he is leading the effort to do the exchange with the Russians. This preparation for the face to face meetings with the Russians shows that the Russians want to see basically everything, not just MM.

In the last part of the email above there is an exchange that shows an individual in Russia forwarding instructions to individuals at AGT (including its CEO Mati Kochavi) that indicate after the NDA is signed “we may start to exchange the information”.

What information is this email above referring to? It’s suspected that the information is highly sensitive US defense Intel obtained on US facilities serviced by AGT!

Below is a slide from a presentation to the Russians.

The next image shows the NYPD Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) data input screen.

And below is the NYPD RTCC data flow view.

Urban Shield is another RTCC type system that was provided by AGT.

This next slide shows the cyber security features of the Wisdom related products. The slide shows that the system features include “realtime” views with a “zero day database”. These are terms computer geeks would commonly use to define time frames related to hacking. Also, this slide describes “Metasploit frameworks” which use the penetration testing software Metasploit.

What we are talking about here is a cyber attack system using the Metasploit framework which has the ability to execute remote attacks (like the alleged DNC/HRC type hacks). Basically AGT is offering the Russians a state of the art cyber attack system with the latest technology.

This final slide shows more of AGT’s Wisdom and MM features. Note that “CI operations and planning” is really counter Intel capabilities. In other words, AGT is offering the Russians the ability to conduct counter-Intel operations (e.g. cell phone intercepts, object and vehicle tracking, etc.). Also, “OSINT integration” allows the Russians to tie into the Internet into these operations. All of this information provided to the Russians was super classified and never should have been placed in their hands.

The AGT family of companies participated in numerous suspect, if not criminal activities. The leaders of the company were Clinton friends and major donors to the Clinton Foundation. The Clintons in turn helped promote AGT.

AGT then participated in numerous shady and criminal activities, the worst of which were selling US ITAR regulated products and information to the Russians and Chinese.

The DOJ/FBI started an investigation of AGT but then covered it up. The investigation into the Clinton Foundation and AGT was material to the 2016 US election and yet the FBI and DOJ concealed it from the American public.

The Clinton Foundation and the DOJ and FBI must be investigated and the crimes committed by these entities must be brought to justice!