Clinton State Dep’t Official Breaks down in Tears After Being Sentenced to Prison for Conspiring with China

Candace Marie Claiborne broke down in tears on Tuesday as she was sentenced to 40 months in prison for conspiring with Chinese agents.

U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss commented that “sentencing is never easy,” but also called Claiborne’s crime, “a truly grave offense, a betrayal of her employer and a betrayal of her country” before handing her a 40 month prison sentence, Fox News reports.

“I still don’t know how I lost myself,” Claiborne said. Sobbing, she then said, “I want to apologize to the government… and my family for what I have done.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Department of Justice announced in April that a former State Department employee who also happened to be a Clinton appointee, pleaded guilty to conspiring with foreign agents.

The FBI arrested Candace Marie Claiborne on March 28th, 2017. She made her first appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia the following day.

According to the DOJ, Candace Marie Claiborne, a former employee of the U.S. Department of State, pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, by lying to law enforcement and background investigators, and hiding her extensive contacts with, and gifts from, agents of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), in exchange for providing them with internal documents from the U.S. State Department.

Recall, Candace Marie Claiborne had a TOP SECRET security clearance and provided internal State Department documents to Chinese agents in exchange for gifts and benefits.

Claiborne also noted in her journal that she could “Generate 20k in 1 year” working with one of the PRC agents, who, shortly after wiring $2,480 to Claiborne, tasked her with providing internal U.S. Government analyses on a U.S.-Sino Strategic Economic Dialogue that had just concluded.

Claiborne, who confided to a co-conspirator that the PRC agents were “spies,” willfully misled State Department background investigators and FBI investigators about her contacts with those agents, the plea documents state. After the State Department and FBI investigators contacted her, Claiborne also instructed her co-conspirators to delete evidence connecting her to the PRC agents, the DOJ said.

Sounds just like Hillary Clinton, so why isn’t Hillary in prison too?