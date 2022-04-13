Clinton/Soros ‘Anti-corruption’ Chief Fired – Confesses to Rigging Election against Trump

George Soros operative Artem Sytnyk has been fired from his role as anti-corruption head in Ukraine after it was revealed he actively tried to overturn the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Sytnyk was appointed as the new head of the Ukrainian ‘National Anti-Corruption Bureau’ (NABU) in 2015.

Creativedestructionmedia.com reports: Sometime later, the New York Times published the infamous ‘black ledger’ allegedly showing ‘off-the-books’ payments to Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

I called NABU the next morning and asked about the origin of the ‘black ledger’, that was reportedly released by NABU to the press. I was told by the NABU spokesman, “We don’t know where it came from. They just took it off the internet.” I wrote about this at the time prior to the 2016 election.

Little did I know that Sytnyk was at the time working actively with the Hillary Clinton campaign to ‘release dirt’ (fake dirt) on Trump. Manafort was forced to resign and was later prosecuted for tax crimes. The ledger was eventually admitted to be a hoax.

The Blaze later released audio tape of Sytnyk bragging about working with Clinton against Trump. CDMedia also reported Sytnyk was allegedly directed by then Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in May of 2020 to support Hillary Clinton.

The Ukrainian parliament subsequently passed legislation declaring NABU unconstitutional. It was a Soros/cabal construct set up completely outside Ukrainian law.

The purpose of NABU all along was a place the cabal could send investigations by Ukrainian authorities into the Biden Crime Family and US national security apparatus, to be deep sixed instead of carried out to completion and embarrass the Deep State.

Today, at the end of Sytnyk’s term, he was fired. It is unclear if a successor will be appointed at this time.

The American people need to know the Ukrainian government actively worked to remove a sitting U.S. president, and to stop Trump from being elected in the first place.