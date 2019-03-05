Clinton Says She Won’t Be Running For President, But Is ‘Not Going Anywhere’

Hillary Clinton has announced that she won’t be running for president in 2020, but also vowed that she’s “not going anywhere”.

The former secretary of state ruled out another campaign during an interview with New York TV station News12 on Monday night.

‘I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,’ Clinton said.

Despite ruling out a presidential bid, Clinton added that she ‘is not going anywhere’ when it comes to speaking out about politics.

RT reports: Clinton, whose loss to Republican Donald Trump in 2016 despite winning the popular vote triggered a major escalation of political tensions in the US, was long rumored to be eyeing a second tilt. But in an interview with News 12 on Tuesday, she said that she would not be seeking a nomination from her party for next year’s presidential election.

According to the interview, Clinton is not seeking any elected office at the moment. But she said she will take an active part in the 2020 campaign as a non-candidate, and has already held private meetings with several Democrats seeking the nomination.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” she said.

The news that Clinton will not seek to enter the Oval Office next year gave fresh ammo to her critics to gloat and blame her for the current state of political affairs in the US.

Nevertheless, the news was regretted by her supporters, who believe she had been robbed of what was rightfully hers.