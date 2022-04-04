Clinton Says More Can Be Done To Hurt Putin, Help Ukraine

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said there is more that the US should be doing to make a difference in the region and has called for more lethal aid to Ukraine.

She said that the only way to end the bloodshed and terror in Ukraine and protect Europe and democracy is to do everything we can to impose an even greater cost to Putin, including not letting him back into the ‘new world order’

Along with harsher sanctions against Russia, Clinton also wants to ramp up the pressure on neutral or pro-Russia nations like Saudi Arabia and China to make them realize they should turn against Moscow.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Clinton said she believes it is time to double down on the pressure: We need to be putting more sanctions more quickly on more things to up the ante on Russia and to try to bring more countries to the side of seeing that it’s in their interests to support that”.

Yahoo News reports: So far, the Biden administration has imposed a number of sanctions against Russia aimed at isolating and crippling its economy. Still, Clinton says they can do more.

“The only way that we’re going to end the bloodshed and terror that we’re seeing unleashed in Ukraine and protect Europe and democracy is to do everything we can to impose even greater costs on Putin. There are more banks that can be sanctioned and taken out of the so-called SWIFT relationship. There is an increasing call for doing more on gas and oil.”

Clinton noted that European allies are trying to get out from under their reliance on Russian energy saying that “we need to expedite” this.

Despite pointing out what Biden can do better, Clinton stated that Biden’s response to Ukraine “has been excellent.” She cited “releasing classified intelligence to prevent the false flag kind of operations that Putin was counting on.”