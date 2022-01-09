Clinton Judge Sentences Mom to 3 Months in Prison for Bringing Teenage Son to J6 Protest

A Clinton-appointed judge has sentenced a mother to three months in federal prison for the “crime” of attending the January 6 protest with her teenage son.

Presumably the reason for the lengthy prison sentence is that Virginia Spencer took her 14-year-old son to the Capitol that day. Her husband, Christopher Spencer, who has pleaded not guilty, faces three years of federal probation.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly rebuked Virginia Spencer for bringing her child and questioned whether she had accepted responsibility for her role in the insurrection.

“This isn’t like a school or a tourist trip,” Kollar-Kotelly said.

The sentence includes a term of three years’ probation, which other federal judges have shied away from combining with jail time for misdemeanor defendants.

Before handing down her sentence, Kollar-Kotelly said she found “it very hard to comprehend…why you would bring a 14-year-old minor son to the Capitol,” adding that it showed a “lack of judgment.”

“Law enforcement had weapons, some of the [rioters] had weapons,” the judge said. “This isn’t like a school or a tourist trip. … I don’t understand but I sincerely hope he is alright,” Kollar-Kotelly continued, suggesting that it could have been “traumatic” for the boy.