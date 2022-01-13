Clinton Is Being Promoted As A 2024 Presidential Candidate

As Democrats argue that the unpopularity of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is creating a ‘power vacuum,’ the possibility of Hillary Clinton vying for the presidency again is being discussed in the mainstream media.

Two prominent Democrats are pitching Clinton as being in an “advantageous position” to run.

RT reports: Political consultant Douglas Schoen and former Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein made their pitch in the Wall Street Journal this week, arguing that Clinton offers an alternative to the current unpopular administration.

The authors note Clinton, at 74, is younger than Biden, whose age has been a topic of debate as he is the oldest sitting president at 79, and also that she is an “experienced national figure.”

Though Clinton herself is a divisive politician, Schoen and Stein argue Biden and Harris are in far worse shape. Both see their favorability ratings in polling continuously decline during their first year in office, as the administration deals with multiple national crises like the Covid-19 pandemic and record inflation rates.

They argue that Democrats will likely lose both the House and Senate to Republicans in the 2022 midterms if there is not a major “course correction,” paving the way for Clinton to sell herself as a “change” candidate and an alternative to current failing policies and controversial progressive topics.

“​Mrs. Clinton can spend the time between now and midterms doing what the Clinton administration did after the Democrats’ blowout defeat in the 1994 midterms: crafting a moderate agenda on both domestic and foreign policy​,” the two argue, adding that Clinton could be the only “credible alternative” to Biden and Harris in 2024.

Schoen and Stein’s motives for pitching a “credible” Clinton to Democrats have been questioned, with CNN’s Chris Cilizza noting on Wednesday that neither of the men have “sterling credentials as Democrats” due to Shoen’s work for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Stein’s 2016 endorsement of Donald Trump.

This is an exceptionally well coordinated campaign to bring her back on the national stage as a "savior" for the Democrat party. Expect them to continue sabotaging VP Harris as overly emotional & incompetent. — Cate Long (@cate_long) January 11, 2022

Here is Tucker Carlson’s take on it all: