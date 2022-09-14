Clinton Investigator Ken Starr Dies of ‘Surgical Complications’

Ken Starr, whose investigation of former President Bill Clinton exposed the Monica Lewinsky affair, died on Tuesday at the age of 76 in Houston, Texas.
The former Reagan judicial appointee died from “surgical complications,” according to the BBC. However, the surgical procedure and type of “complications” he is said to have suffered have not been announced.
“We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,” his son Randall said, according to CNN. “He is now with his Lord and Savior,” he added, according to CBS News.
Daily Caller report: Former President Ronald Raegan appointed Starr to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C., circuit, according to CNBC. He also served as U.S. solicitor general under former President George H.W. Bush.
Starr’s investigation into the Clintons’ Whitewater real-estate scandal resulted in the second impeachment of a United States President after uncovering that Bill Clinton was having an affair with one of his interns, the New York Post reported. Clinton’s denial of his relationship with intern Monica Lewinsky led to the Republican-majority house to impeach the former President on articles of perjury and obstruction of justice in connection, according to the outlet.
Starr recently worked for former President Donald Trump’s legal team, representing the former President in his impeachment trial in January 2020, Axios reported.
“He was a brilliant litigator, an impressive leader, and a devoted patriot,” Senate Majority Mitch McConnell stated, according to CBS News. “Through his distinguished service on the D.C. Circuit, as Solicitor General, as independent counsel, and beyond, Ken poured his remarkable energy and talent into promoting justice, defending the Constitution, and upholding the rule of law.”
