Clinton Insiders Preparing To Blow Whistle On Criminal Misdeeds

Clinton Foundation whistleblowers who have information that could lead to the prosecution of Bill and Hillary are prepared to testify in front of Congress, Rep Mark Meadows has confirmed.

Meadows’ revelation came Tuesday after he told Hill.Tv’s “Rising” that he is planning on holding a hearing on Dec. 5 with Attorney John Huber, who was appointed by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the Clinton Foundation.

“Mr. Huber with the Department of Justice and FBI has been having an investigation — at least part of his task was to look at the Clinton Foundation and what may or may not have happened as it relates to improper activity with that charitable foundation,” he said.

Bongino.com reports: Meadows said his committee is working on getting testimonies from whistleblowers who “would indicate that there is a great probability of significant improper activity that’s happening in and around the Clinton Foundation.”

The Hill reports that “Meadows…said the committee plans to delve into a number of Republicans concerns surrounding the foundation, including whether any tax-exempt proceeds were used for personal gain and whether the foundation complied with IRS laws.”

The Clinton Foundation has a long history of troubling dealings, many of which are outlined in the bestselling book by Peter Schweizer, Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.

Consider the below list as a small example of some of the questionable behavior of the Clinton Foundation as laid out by Breitbart: