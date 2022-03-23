Hillary Clinton has announced that she is only experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for covid on Tuesday

She also expressed her appreciation for the covid jabs and the wonderful protection (satire) they are providing….which was her cue to remind others to get jabbed or boosted if they haven’t yet done so!

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

She felt compelled to tell the world: “Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!”

She added that Bill had also tested negative and was feeling fine. “He’s quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!”

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Clinton’s announcement comes days after former President Obama announced that he too felt fine after testing positive for the virus.

He said that he and his wife were both grateful for the vaccines……and reminded others to go get jabbed or boosted if they hadn’t already done so!