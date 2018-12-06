Clinton Foundation-Connected Law Firm Indicted For Money Laundering

Federal prosecutors have indicted four men at Clinton Foundation-connected law firm “Mossack Fonseca” with an array of fraud and money laundering charges.

The charges, which include Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Tax Evasion, Wire Fraud, and Money Laundering Conspiracy, come three years after the leak of the Panama Paper by the ICIJ.

The charges line up with several of the sealed indictments requesting wiretaps, PRTT orders, and search warrants which were leaked by the DOJ recently and reported on by the Daily Crusader.

This shows that Clinton Foundation may well be very close to being rolled up; these charges, while very serious, still do not explain some of the leaked PRTT/wiretap orders, such as the National Security orders, the drug trafficking orders, or the orders related to child trafficking or providing aid to foreign terrorist organizations.

The charges filed Tuesday lay out a scheme by which participants would hide their assets in foreign tax havens away from the prying eyes of US and other sovereign nations taxation authorities, presumably to avoid paying taxes and possibly to have assets available should they ever need to flee their respective home countries for their alleged treason.

Authorities have successfully arrested three of the four men; Dirk Brauer, a 54-year-old German investment advisor for Mossfon Asset Management; Richard Gaffey, a 74-year-old U.S. accountant; and Harald Joachim von der Goltz, an 81-year-old German-born client. Mossack Fonseca attorney Ramses Owens, a 50-year-old from Panama, remains at large.

The charges were all levied by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in the Southern District of New York, which FBIAnon heavily suggested in 2016 would be where the Clinton Foundation would be taken down.

In a statement, Berman said: “For decades, the defendants, employees and a client of global law firm Mossack Fonseca, allegedly shuffled millions of dollars through off-shore accounts and created shell companies to hide fortunes. In fact, as alleged, they had a playbook to repatriate un-taxed money into the U.S. banking system. Now, their international tax scheme is over, and these defendants face years in prison for their crimes.”

One of the clients, listed as “Client 3” began cooperating with the DOJ, using voluntary wiretaps and by meeeting with undercover agents in America and overseas, in January 2017, heavily lending credence to Daily Crusader’s theory that some of the Cabal crimes being handled by DOJ were necessarily ordered investigated by the President, due to the nature of their “50 USC” statute violations.

Eleven charges were outlined in the indictment against the four men.

Clinton Foundation-connected associates which are related to Mossack Fonseca include Gabrielle Fialkoff, finance director for Hillary Clinton’s first campaign for the U.S. Senate; Frank Giustra, a Canadian mining magnate who has traveled the globe with Bill Clinton; a member of the Chagoury family, which pledged $1 billion in projects to the Clinton Global Initiative; and Chinese billionaire Ng Lap Seng, who was at the center of a Democratic fund-raising scandal when Bill Clinton was president. Also using the Panamanian law firm was the company founded by the late billionaire investor Marc Rich, an international fugitive when Bill Clinton pardoned him in the final hours of his presidency.

Some of the most consistently reliable news sources, such as RT, have been reporting about the connection between the Clinton Foundation and Mossack Fonseca since at least early 2016.

*****UPDATE:*****

It appears that John Podesta was on the executive board of a client of Mossack Fonseca!

FROM WND:

Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign manager, John Podesta, was on the executive board of a client of the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which is at the heart of the the Panama Papers investigation into massive global offshore money-laundering. The company for which Podesta served as a board member, Joule, also received $35 million from a Putin-connected Russian government fund at the same time then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spearheaded the transfer of U.S. advanced technology, some with military uses, as part of her “reset” strategy with Russia