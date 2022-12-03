Clinton Compares Pro-Lifers To Iranian Regime, The Taliban & Russian Rapists

Hillary Clinton said America’s treatment of women was part of a global misogynistic movement comparable to Iran’s theocratic ayatollahs, the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and Russia who use rape as a weapon of war in Ukraine.
Her references was a nod to the US Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, which allowed States to regulate abortion without federal interference.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The twice failed presidential candidate made her comments while speaking with Christiane Amanpour during a women’s rights summit Thursday.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
The Gateway Pundit reports: Amanpour began her so-called interview with Clinton by asking for her thoughts on the “unfinished business” on women’s rights:
“I just wonder when you hear it again and see what’s happening to women around the world. What do you think as you say, “unfinished business?”
Clinton replied:
“We have come along way on so many fronts but we are also in a period of time where there is a lot of pushback and much of the progress that has been taken for granted by too many people is under attack: literally under attack in places like Iran or Afghanistan or Ukraine — where rape is a tactic of war — or under attack by political and cultural forces in a country like our own when it comes to women’s healthcare and bodily autonomy.
Amanpour signaled agreement with Crooked Hillary’s slanderous remarks:
“We’re going to go around the world with you in a second. But first, about — precisely what you’re talking about and where you are. Arkansas itself, I believe, rapidly moved to make a woman’s right to choose illegal in your state or your former home state and you are hosting this conference. Talk to me about the confluence of both these events. This pushback on American women’s rights at the same time as you’re trying to figure a way forward.”
The summit Amanpour referred to is the Women’s Voices Summit in Little Rock, Arkansas. Clinton and her daughter Chelsea hosted this event on Friday. After promoting the event, Clinton went on to say the following:
“We have work to do to try to defend our rights, to stand up for them. And what we’ve seen, particularly since the Dobbs decision across our country, is that when voters — both men and women, but led by women — have a chance to vote on these draconian abortion restrictions they do not accept them.”
What makes this interview even more disgraceful is you the American taxpayer paid for it. You paid $445 million for Crooked Hillary to compare earnest pro-life Americans to some of the worst scum on Earth while the PBS “journalist” echoed her remarks.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- US Surgeon General Warns That Surge In Viral Illnesses Is Pushing Hospitals To The Brink - December 3, 2022
- Clinton Compares Pro-Lifers To Iranian Regime, The Taliban & Russian Rapists - December 3, 2022
- Flu Returns – After Experts Claimed That Several Strains Became ‘Extinct’ During Pandemic - December 3, 2022