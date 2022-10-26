Clinton Claims Right-Wing Extremists Are Planning To Steal The Next Presidential Election

Hillary Clinton has questioned the integrity of 2024 election by already claiming that ‘right-wing extremists have a plan to steal it’
In a fund raising video she claimed that “right-wing extremists” are planning to steal the 2024 election, but offered zero evidence.
In June 2021 it was Clinton who said that those who questioned Joe Biden’s win were Putin’s work. She said those who suggested the 2020 election was stolen or conducted unfairly were aiding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to undermine American democracy.
Summit news reports: Wonky wide-eyed Hillary made the assertion in a special video message to Indivisible’s Crush the Coup campaign.
“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are,” Clinton says in the video.
“Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it,” she further claims.
The “Right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures the power to overturn presidential elections,” Clinton further suggests.
“Just think, if that happens, the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote or even the anachronistic Electoral College but by state legislatures, many of them Republican-controlled,” Clinton adds.
But wait, isn’t questioning election results extremist in itself?
Indivisible describes itself as a “grassroots movement of thousands of local Indivisible groups with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda.”
