Hillary Clinton has yet again called for an end to the Electoral College.
However she quite happily participated in it on Monday when she ‘proudly’ cast her vote for Joe Biden
Hillary and her husband Bill were two of 29 selected electors to cast their votes in Albany, New York on Monday
Clinton tweeted: “i believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office“
RT reports:In 2016, the Democrat won the popular vote against now-President Donald Trump, but lost in the Electoral College by nearly 70 votes.
Despite her feelings on the process, Clinton added a photo of herself to the tweet on her way to cast a vote as an elector, something she “proudly” did for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
“But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she wrote.
While Clinton received plenty of praise from supporters, critics leaped at the chance to point out the head-scratching logic behind “proudly” participating in a system one wants abolished.
“The system that elected Joe Biden is broken, and I am participating in it,” Spectator writer Stephen L. Miller tweeted in response to the photo.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Clinton Calls For Electoral College To Be Abolished, After ‘Proudly’ Casting Her Vote For Biden - December 14, 2020
- Unconfirmed Rumors Swirl That Trump Is About To Pardon Julian Assange - December 14, 2020
- Experts Say They Have Identified A New Variant Of Coronavirus In England - December 14, 2020