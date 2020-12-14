Clinton Calls For Electoral College To Be Abolished, After ‘Proudly’ Casting Her Vote For Biden

Hillary Clinton has yet again called for an end to the Electoral College.

However she quite happily participated in it on Monday when she ‘proudly’ cast her vote for Joe Biden

Hillary and her husband Bill were two of 29 selected electors to cast their votes in Albany, New York on Monday

Clinton tweeted: “i believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office“

#BREAKING: President Bill Clinton and Sec. Hillary Clinton cast two New York Electoral Votes for Joe Biden. #ElectoralCollege pic.twitter.com/dvkfMI9Aes — The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2020

RT reports:In 2016, the Democrat won the popular vote against now-President Donald Trump, but lost in the Electoral College by nearly 70 votes.

Despite her feelings on the process, Clinton added a photo of herself to the tweet on her way to cast a vote as an elector, something she “proudly” did for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” she wrote.

But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020

While Clinton received plenty of praise from supporters, critics leaped at the chance to point out the head-scratching logic behind “proudly” participating in a system one wants abolished.

“The system that elected Joe Biden is broken, and I am participating in it,” Spectator writer Stephen L. Miller tweeted in response to the photo.