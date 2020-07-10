Clinton-Appointed Judge Sullivan Appeals Order to Dismiss Flynn Case

Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan filed a desperate appeal Thursday in order to keep the case against former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn dragging on for even longer.

Judge Sullivan filed a 69-page appeal of the 2-1 write of mandamus ruling last month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to dismiss Flynn’s case, asking for an en banc hearing by the entire eleven judges on the appeals court.

The main argument by Sullivan and Wilkinson seems to be, "Get off my lawn!":

“The panel’s decision threatens to turn ordinary judicial process upside down. It is the district court’s job to consider and rule on pending motions, even ones that seem straightforward. This Court, if called upon, reviews those decisions—it does not preempt them.”

The appeal concludes with more swipes at the appeals court ruling and an ‘I was just doing my job’ justification.

“Judicial decisions are supposed to be based on the record before the court, not speculation about what the future may hold. All the district court has done is ensure adversarial briefing and an opportunity to ask questions about a pending motion. Outside the panel opinion, those actions have not been considered inappropriate—much less an extreme separation-of-powers violation justifying mandamus.

“Considering both sides of an issue before ruling is not ultra vires—it is sound judicial practice. The petition for rehearing en banc should be granted.”

Fox News reporter Kevin Corke notes that if the appeal is accepted the case could drag on through the fall or if rejected Judge Sullivan could appeal to the Supreme Court.

#more If denied, Judge Sullivan would then have the option of asking #Scotus to intervene, either on an emergency basis or through the regular appeals process, something that could takes months to resolve.

Trump attorney and campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis says Sullivan has no standing to appeal, “Not surprising but totally ridiculous. Sullivan is NOT a party. He actually has no standing to petition for en banc. He should be removed from the bench entirely after his egregious conduct.”