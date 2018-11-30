Bill Clinton: America Needs To Become More Like Canada

Bill and Hillary Clinton told a stunned audience that America needs to become more like Canada during the second stop of their tour Wednesday night.

Appearing on stage in Montreal, the pair appeared giddy as they were gifted with jerseys from the Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team.

Delighted with the gift, Bill told the crowd that the U.S. should copy Canada’s model of diversity and immigration.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: ‘Canada has done such a good job of both managing its contemporary diversity and it has a very interesting immigration system,’ Bill said, according to the Montreal Gazette.

‘And yet it’s still Canada. And I just think that you can model the idea that you can become more diverse and still keep your culture and your values. It’s really very good for a modern economy.

‘The United States will have to return to that if it expects to play a positive role in the future.

‘It’s going to be very bleak indeed if we all become more authoritarian and more homogenized and hunkered down on ourselves. It would be a big mistake. We shouldn’t do it.’

Bill and Hillary did not refer to President Donald Trump by name throughout the evening.

It comes after the power couple stirred controversy in Toronto the night before when they launched their speaking tour by accusing Trump of a Saudi ‘cover-up’ in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

They also got a warm reception from the crowd as they jabbed at the Trump administration from north of the border.

‘What makes this so troubling is how much commercial interest both the president’s family and business and his son in law’s family and business have with the kingdom,’ Hillary said in just one of the many jabs at Trump.

Bill also apologized for Trump’s angry clash with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his last trip to the country, which set off a trade clash, though the U.S., Canada, and Mexico ultimately reached a deal.