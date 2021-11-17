Clinton Adviser: The Democratic Party Is ‘DEAD’ After 2022 Elections

Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris has warned that the Democratic Party will almost cease to exist following the 2022 midterm elections.

During an interview on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis that there would be an “unbelievable wipeout of Democrats.”

He added the only remaining Democrats would be “black or Latino.”

Morris highlighted two polls showing the GOP with a massive eight-point lead.

“The new polls after Virginia indicate an unbelievable wipeout for the Democrats in the 2022 elections,” he warned.

“If these polls are accurate, you’re looking at a [GOP] gain of 70 to 80 seats in the House and easy control of the Senate.”

“You’re looking at such a wipeout at this point that on Election Day [2022] that there may be only a handful of white Democrats left in Congress,” he added.

“You know, people like Jerry Nadler — they will survive.”

“But anybody to the right of that who’s not black or Latino … is very likely to be knocked off.”

The political commentator concluded, “Certainly around the country, the mood is unbelievably against the Democrats.”