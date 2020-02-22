Clint Eastwood Says The ‘Best Thing We Could Do’ Is Elect Bloomberg in November

Clint Eastwood, a lifelong conservative who signaled his support for Trump before the 2016 election, now seems to be throwing his weight behind Michael Bloomberg.

Asked about his views on President Donald Trump and the current political scene in the new interview, the Dirty Harry actor and self-professed libertarian complained about modern day politics, saying “The politics has gotten so ornery.”

While he said he agrees with “certain things that Trump’s done,” he added that he wished the president acted “in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names. I would personally like for him to not bring himself to that level.”

He then told the reporter, “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.“

Eastwood, who has historically leaned conservative on the political spectrum, famously criticized former President Barack Obama and once served as the Republican mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea between 1986 and 1988.

During a speech in August 2016, he appeared to express his plans to vote for Trump, saying, “I’d have to go for Trump… you know, ’cause [Hillary’s] declared that she’s gonna follow in Obama’s footsteps.”