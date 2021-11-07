Climate Hoaxer Al Gore Unveils Tech That ‘Tracks Identities’ of ‘Guilty’ Greenhouse Gas Emitters

Former Vice Presidnent Al Gore on Thursday unveiled creepy new technology capable of tracking down people ‘guilty’ of emitting greenhouse gasses.

The climate change hoaxer proudly unveiled the new technology last Thursday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”.

“We get data consistently from 300 existing satellites, more than 11,000 ground-based, air-based, sea-based sensors, multiple internet data streams and using artificial intelligence,” Gore said.

“All that information is combined, visible light, infrared, all of the other information that is brought in, and we can now accurately determine where the greenhouse gas emissions are coming from.”

“And next year we’ll have it down to the level of every single power plant, refinery, every large ship, every plane, every waste dump, and we’ll have the identities of the people who are responsible for each of those greenhouse gas emission streams, and if investors or governments, or civil society activists want to hold them responsible, they will have the information upon which to base their action and holding them responsible.”

Watch: