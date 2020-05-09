Climate Change Activists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Caught Using Private Jet To Move House

Climate change activists Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who regularly issue dire climate warnings and lecture the world about reducing carbon emissions, have been caught using a “massive $150 million private jet” to move house.

Prince Harry, who last year claimed to be so overwhelmed with anxiety about “climate change” that he sometimes finds it “hard to get out of bed in the mornings”, accepted a lift on the enormous private jet in a top secret, early morning enterprise, according to British reports.

Harry and Meghan have been tagged as hypocritical for all their hysterical climate change talk and urgent climate warnings while still themselves enjoying a lavish lifestyle including the use of private jets.

The secretive flight allowed the retired royals to leave their temporary home on Canada’s Vancouver Island and to avoid any wait at customs once they arrived in Los Angeles, California

‘It was a well-planned operation that appears to have worked perfectly,‘ one insider said.

As revealed on Thursday, Harry and Meghan are now living in Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion in ultra-tony Beverly Ridge Estates just outside Beverly Hills.

But the question has remained — until now — how did they get from Canada to southern California without being seen?

Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry personally sent his massive private jet to whisk Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Los Angeles in a top secret, early morning enterprise, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively. Pictured: Meghan and Harry deplaning an aircraft back in February

The details of the flight are hidden on the website OpenSky which gives all times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) which is four hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time and seven hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time. The OpenSky page details the route taken by Tyler Perry’s jet on March 14 (pictured). However there is an error that says it landed at tiny Duncan Airport in Canada when really it only passed over it

Pictured: Flight path showing how Perry’s plane flew from Atlanta to Canada to pick up Meghan and Harry then to Portland and finally to LA

DailyMail.com has learned Perry’s $150 million jet left its base outside Atlanta at 1:35am on Saturday, March 14 on its way to pick up Harry, Meghan and one-year-old baby Archie.

It is not known whether the Madea star was himself on the Embraer-E190, a ‘stretch’ version of a plane mainly flown by JetBlue Airlines in the United States.

The plane landed at a corporate airport in Portland, Oregon, five hours later at 3:39am West Coast time, staying for a little over an hour before flying on to Victoria International Airport, just minutes from the waterfront home in North Saanich where they had been living since fleeing England.

The plane then took off from Victoria with the former royals on board at 7:35am for the quick hop back to Portland’s Hillsboro Airport.

Then it was on to Hollywood Burbank airport, previously named Bob Hope, where they landed at 10:01am. They could speed through that celebrity-filled airport having already gone through Customs and immigration in Portland.

The details of the flight are hidden on the website OpenSky which gives all times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) which is four hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time and seven hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time.

Clocks had gone forward the previous weekend.

Perry bought the Embraer in 2017 and houses it at McCollum Field, a municipally owned airport in Cobb County just outside Atlanta. The Hollywood star was given a $1.8 million tax break to keep it there under a top-secret plan known as ‘Project Meatloaf.’

Rather than being registered directly to Perry, it is owned by a holding company known as ETPC Aviation.

The plane, with a top speed of 541 mph, is large enough to carry up to 124 people in coach class.

‘It’s a beast,’ said one aircraft insider. ‘Why anybody would want a private plane of this size is beyond me.’