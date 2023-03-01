Climate Activist Pete Buttigieg Under Federal Audit For Excessive Use of Private Jets

The Department of Transportation’s inspector general is launching an audit into disgraced Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s use of private jets.

Buttigieg’s incompetence in the role is causing real-world problems and it is time for Joe to swap him out.

Americans for Public Trust executive director Caitlin Sutherland said, “After APT helped determine Secretary Buttigieg’s excessive use of taxpayer-funded government jets, we are pleased to see that his air travel is now under investigation.

“Everyday Americans have faced unprecedented flight cancelations and disruptions, but Buttigieg has continued to fly private, even on a Coast Guard plane and even when commercial options were readily available.”

Secretary Pete denies the claims and insists he mostly flies commercial, in economy class.

— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) February 27, 2023

The Transportation Department’s inspector general announced on Monday that it will audit his travel; the news was first reported by the Washington Post. The IG probe stems from a Fox News article in December outlining that Buttigieg had used planes owned by the Federal Aviation Administration 18 times since taking office, a practice Buttigieg has defended. A spokesperson at that time told Fox News Digital that 108 of the 126 flights he had taken on official business had been via commercial airplanes.

DOT said in December that the 18 flights Fox News highlighted — to destinations that included Las Vegas, Montreal and Oklahoma — cost taxpayers just under $42,000. The audit was originally requested by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) who has since called for Buttigieg’s resignation over his handling of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.