Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Favorite To Win 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activist from Sweden, has been tipped to win this years Nobel Peace Prize.

While her nomination has been met with praise from the mainstream media and public figures in Europe, not everyone is enthusiastic.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan asked his 6.8 million followers: ‘What’s she done for peace, exactly?

‘She’s got just very, very angry about climate change, abused loads of adults & terrified millions of children.’

Another TV personality Jeremy Clarkson recently said Greta was a ‘spoilt brat who should shut up and go to school’ after she accused politicians of ruining her childhood.

The 59-year-old said : ‘How dare you sail to America on a carbon fiber yacht that you didn’t build which cost £15 million, that you didn’t earn, and which has a back-up diesel engine that you didn’t mention.



People in Germany are none too pleased either…according to new poll, only 15% of Germans welcome the idea of the teen activist receiving the award.

RT reports: 66 percent of German citizens responded with a clear ‘no’ to the prospect of Thunberg being given the prestigious award, according to a YouGov survey on climate change and the environment. Only 15 percent supported the nomination and 19 percent were undecided.

The famous school-skipper turned eco-activist was tapped as a candidate by Norwegian MPs who used a clause allowing national politicians and some university scholars to nominate people for the prize.

“Greta Thunberg has launched a mass movement which I see as a major contribution to peace,” explained Freddy Andre Ovstegard of the Socialist Party.

If awarded the Peace Prize on October 11, the 16-year-old would become the youngest member of the hall of fame comprised of UN peacekeepers, the International Committee of the Red Cross or political heavyweights like Nelson Mandela, Mikhail Gorbachev or Henry Kissinger.

Greta was thrust into the limelight last year, when she began her lone protest outside the Swedish parliament to demand robust measures against global warming and an environmental crisis.



