Clapper Sings like a Bird; Says Spying on Trump ‘Might Have Happened’

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has walked back his claims that Obama did not spy on Trump and admitted that it might have happened after all.

On Thursday night former Special Counsel Ken Starr and law professor John Yoo joined Laura Ingraham to discuss Attorney General Bill Barr’s claim that the Trump campaign was illegally spied on during the 2016 campaign.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: During the discussion Laura Ingraham played two different quotes from former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. In 2018 Clapper told Joy Behar on “The View” that the Obama administration was “absolutely not” spying on Trump during the 2016 election.

After Bill Barr admitted in senate testimony that the Obama deep state was spying on Trump James Clapper has suddenly changed his talking points.

But this week on CNN James Clapper said this, “I can’t speak specifically Alisyn to what the FBI did.”

As John Yoo said, “I would be worried if I were Clapper about all of these changing stories.”