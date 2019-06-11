City Water Turned Bright Purple In Ohio, ‘Perfectly Safe’ Say Officials

Residents of Coal Grove, Ohio turned on their faucets Monday to find something unexpected — bright purple water. And city officials claimed it was perfectly safe, once diluted.

No, it was not photoshop or special effects. The city water running from faucets and toilets in Coal Grove really was a regal shade of purple that would have pleased Prince.

According to city officials, the bright purple water was caused by a pump malfunction at the local treatment plant which dumped too much sodium permanganate into the water.

Sodium permanganate is used to remove iron and manganese from water supply by oxidizing it and turning the minerals into larger particles that can be filtered out.

WSAZ-TV reports the city flushed its water system several times Monday, but people are still being told to run the water until the funky color goes away.

Officials were quick to hose down any panic, admitting the purple water might stain your laundry, but claiming that it’s perfectly safe.

“Once it’s diluted out, it’s not dangerous at all,” Stephen Burchett, water treatment plant operator, said.

Would you be happy to drink the bright purple water?