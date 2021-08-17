Citizens & Businesses in France Are Rising Up and Rejecting the ‘New World Order’

Businesses across France are joining millions of French citizens in rising up against the New World Order’s attempt at imposing vaccine passports.

According to former Google software engineer Mike Hearn, thousands of restaurants, bars and cafe’s across France are refusing to enforce the vaccine passport system.

“I decided to do a simple experiment to find out: always present an expired test even though I had a valid negative one, and see what happens,” writes Hearn.

“Over a four day stay I was required to show a valid pass exactly zero times; that includes at the airports in both directions. Compliance is absolutely min viable and often lower.”

“At small businesses enforcement was non-existent: sometimes the pass requirement was ignored entirely, other times we were asked “do you have a pass” and our answer wasn’t checked. One restaurant had come up with a clever way to detect police stings without requiring customers to actually present a pass. As expected, enforcement was stricter by larger firms, however even there we saw the following:

– Test certificates being checked once and then swapped for a token that doesn’t expire.

– Expired tests being accepted.

– People accepting paper test certificates without scanning them.

– Scanning tests and then not looking at the screen to see the results.

– Accepting QR codes that failed to scan.”

Summit.news reports: Hearn also reveals how mask mandates in theme parks and other venues are also not being followed, despite signs everywhere ordering people to cover their faces, while social distancing is also a “forgotten memory.”

Images showing empty cafes and bars on the first day the system was introduced may have spooked venues into taking a hands off approach.

In passing the law but failing to ensure that it is enforced, France is following the same model as Israel, where the point of introducing the system wasn’t really to enforce it, but merely as a means of bullying young people into getting the vaccine.

As we highlighted last week, despite the odious and draconian nature of the vaccine passport system, President Macron asserted that the it was actually introduced to protect people’s “freedom,” which is like saying putting you in prison is for your own safety.