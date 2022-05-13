Citing Inflation At Home, Rand Paul Blocks $40 Billion Aid Package To Ukraine

Senator Ran Paul has blocked the Senate’s attempt to pass a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine despite leaders from both parties wanting to pass it.

During remarks on the Senate floor, Paul said that Ukraine could not be saved by “dooming the U.S. economy” and cited high gas and food prices and US inflation generally.

Nesweek reports: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had agreed a plan that would see a vote on the aid package on Thursday as well as an amendment from Paul that would expand the powers of the inspector general for Afghanistan to include Ukraine.

Paul objected to proceeding with the plan because he wants the current legislation altered to include his language about the inspector general rather than voting on it as an amendment.

His decision to refuse unanimous consent will delay passage of the aid package possibly into the middle of next week.

“My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation and no matter how sympathetic the cause, my oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America,” Paul said.

“We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy,” he said, citing inflation as well as the cost of gas, vehicles and food.

The annualized rate of inflation was 8.3 percent in April, sitting at a near 40-year high.

“Yes, inflation doesn’t just come out of nowhere,” Paul went on. “It comes from deficit spending. The United States spent nearly $5 trillion on COVID-19 bailouts, leading to one of the highest and most sustained levels of inflation in U.S. history.”

“Americans are feeling the pain, and Congress seems intent only on adding to that pain by shoveling more money out the door as fast as they can,” he said.

Paul pointed out that this package would be the second bill to provide aid to Ukraine this year. In March, Congress approved $13.6 billion in funding and Paul also cited previous funding for Ukraine as well as the cost of COVID-19 spending and money spent on the wars in the Middle East.