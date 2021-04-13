Circle Back Psaki: We’re Looking For Creative Ways to Indoctrinate ‘White Conservative Communities’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declared during Monday’s news briefing that the Biden administration is looking for ways to indoctrinate ‘white Conservative communities’ into receiving the COVID vaccination.
“We’re also looking for — we’ve run PSAs on ‘The Deadliest Catch,’” Psaki told reporters.
“We’re engaged with NASCAR and Country Music TV. We’re looking for a range of creative ways to get directly connected to white conservative communities. We won’t always be the best messengers, but we’re still trying to meet people where they are but also empower local organizations.”
Dailywire.com reports: When later asked about whether they are part of the problem by having “a pessimistic message towards some Americans who are skeptical of this administration” and who are hesitant about taking vaccines, Psaki said, “we recognize we’re not always the best messengers.”
“That’s why we’re working with these local organizations and groups — because we certainly know that President Biden and Vice President Harris may not be the right voices in a range of communities across the country. Two, we believe that part of our objective is to model public health guidelines, and that means continuing to wear masks, continuing to hand wash, social distance, because there is still ongoing research on what is most effective and how to prevent … the pandemic traveling further.”
“The question is: How do you — how do you strike that balance between being a model of the public health guidelines and also not contributing to the sense of hopelessness, perhaps, among people who are skeptical to take the vaccine and maybe feel like getting it would not make a difference in their lives anyway?” the reporter pressed.
“I think a big part of what we’re trying to do is provide accurate information about what getting a vaccine will enable the American people to do; hence, the President gave a primetime address where he said, if when you get the vaccine when the vaccine is accessible to you and you get it, we can work towards having backyard barbecues,” Psaki said. “He — we’ve also had a number of officials out there to convey, and we’ve had — obviously, the CDC has put out guidance that says, ‘If you’re vaccinated, if your neighbors are vaccinated, you can have dinner inside together.’ It’s a pandemic. We don’t think it’s easy. We know it’s difficult. It’s required a lot of sacrifice. But at the same time, we’re trying to provide accurate, public health-based guidance on what people can do once they have taken the vaccine.”
