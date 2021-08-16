Circle Back Jen Psaki Takes Week Off: ‘No Press Briefings During This Uneventful Time’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed that she is taking a well-earned week off from work, despite the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Psaki is taking the entire week off as Democrat President Joe Biden remains hidden from public view as the crisis in Afghanistan unfolds, according to Fox News.

We asked Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki for comment about Afghanistan.



Here the actual automated response: "I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd." pic.twitter.com/PCi8gDqhwL — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 16, 2021

An automatic email reply sent to Psaki states “I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd,” and directed questions to other officials within the White House.

