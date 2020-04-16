CIA’s John Brennan Is ‘Main Focus’ of DOJ Russia Hoax Investigation

Ex-CIA boss John Brennan is at the center of the Justice Department’s investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax, a former U.S. attorney confirmed Monday.

Joseph DiGenova claims his sources close to the investigation say a number of former intelligence officers have already testified about the production of the infamous January 2017 intelligence assessment on Russian intervention in the 2016 election.

DiGenova says that investigators have now zeroed in on the anti-Trump former-CIA chief.

According to DiGenova, the document is “phony”:

“It was a constructed document,” the former prosecutor told Boston talk-radio host Howie Carr.

“It was not in fact an assessment of anything,” DiGenova continued.

“And that is very interesting because they are looking at what Brennan did and what he asked other people to do in terms of that and some other things as well. So apparently Mr. Durham has not been deterred by the virus.”

Wnd.com reports: Durham previously was reported to be examing Brennan’s handling of a secret source said to be close to the Kremlin and whether the CIA director was pushing for a biased result.

Carr said Durham is “clearly looking at abuse of power.”

“In other words, were the resources of the CIA illegally used to undertake domestic terrorist investigations? Were the resources of the CIA used to illegally create a plot to either falsely lead FBI officials into a scheme or to conspire with FBI officials to deny certain people their civil rights,” Carr said.

Hear the interview:

The Wall Street Journal previously reported Durham has been interviewing CIA officials at the National Intelligence Council, a center within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The council oversaw the collaboration between the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency in compiling and finalizing the 2017 assessment.

Troubling evidence

Last week, Attorney General William Barr said in an interview that Durham is compiling troubling evidence that goes beyond “mistakes.”

“My own view is that the evidence shows that we’re not dealing with just mistakes or sloppiness. There is something far more troubling here, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he said in an interview with the Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham aired Thursday.

“And if people broke the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted,” he said.

Last fall, Durham’s review was upgraded to a criminal investigation, giving the prosecutor the power to impanel a grand jury and issue indictments.

“He is looking to bring to justice people who are engaged in abuses if he can show that they were criminal violations, and that’s what the focus is on,” Barr said of Durham.

The attorney general noted it takes time to build a case on events that went on for more than two years.

“So, he’s diligently pursuing it,” Barr said.

Durham likely will issue a report of his findings, he said.

Already, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has issued a report finding at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” related to the Obama administration’s applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in its investigation.

Horowitz, however, presented evidence that the problems went beyond “errors and omissions,” indicating deliberate attempts to deceive the court.

Barr told Ingrahan, “The people who abused FISA have a lot to answer for.”

See William Barr’s interview in Laura Ingraham: