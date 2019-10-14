CIA Whistleblower Attorney Linked to Hillary’s Campaign Manager John Podesta

Attorney Mark Zaid, who represents the anti-Trump CIA “whistleblower”, is linked to Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager John Podesta, according to reports.

The far-left Attorney also promoted a sinister scheme for Robert Mueller to become an anti-Trump whistleblower.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Zaid co-authored an oped in the New York Times calling for Mueller and his staff to become “lawful whistle-blowers.”

Today Zaid is representing the anti-Trump CIA “whistleblower” in the Democrat Party’s latest attempt at a coup to remove President Trump from office.

Mark Zaid is also the Executive Director of the James Madison Project.

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager John Podesta is an Advisory Board member at the James Madison Project.