CIA: We Ordered ‘Agent’ Lee Harvey Oswald To Assassinate JFK

A new batch of CIA documents has revealed that Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, was employed by the agency to carry out the killing.

Jefferson Morley, a journalist and investigator, made the bombshell claim during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, less than two weeks before President Biden’s December 15 deadline to release still-classified records related to JFK’s assassination.

“What the CIA is hiding is what they’ve always hidden, which is their sources and methods as they relate to Lee Harvey Oswald,” Morley said at the National Press Club.

“We’re talking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” he added, asserting that it took place in the summer of 1963.

Dailywire.com reports: Kennedy was assassinated at the age of 46 on November 22, 1963, in Dallas. Soon after, Oswald, a former Marine and onetime defector to the Soviet Union, was arrested and charged with the killings of Kennedy and Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit.

Although Oswald denied killing Kennedy and claimed he was a “patsy,” he was never tried — Oswald was shot dead at the age of 24 on national television at the Dallas Police headquarters by nightclub owner Jack Ruby.

The federal government has long claimed Oswald acted alone and was not tied to the CIA, but Morley says he and attorneys with the Mary Ferrell Foundation have received documents, via a lawsuit, that suggest the agency used Oswald for intelligence purposes in a secret operation approved by top CIA brass in the months leading up to the JFK assassination, Newsweek reported.

“This is an extraordinarily serious claim, and it has profound implications for the official story,” Morley said. “The CIA knew far more about the lone gunman than then they are admitting even today. So this story deserves the closest possible scrutiny.”

When Oswald returned the to the United States after his defection to the Soviet Union, he reportedly advocated on behalf of Castro and his communist regime at a time when Kennedy sought to oust the dictator during the height of the Cold War. Still-secret documents in the file of now-dead CIA agent George Joannides, who is known to have infiltrated pro-Cuban groups, could provide proof of an operation designed to discredit U.S. supporters of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, Morley said, per the Independent.

Morley is the vice president of the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which in October sued Biden and the National Archives, accusing the government of failing to implement the 1992 JFK Records Act, even though tens of thousands of documents have already been released.

Last fall, Biden ordered a delay in the planned release of all remaining JFK files, but allowed for an interim release in December 2021, and set a December 15, 2022, deadline for full disclosure following a redactions process.