Ex-CIA Chief John Brennan Slams President Trump as “Cowardly” and “Unfit for Office”

Former CIA Director John Brennan has issued a scathing attack at President Trump, accusing him of being a coward who is unfit for office.

Brennan’s latest hissy fit is the result of Trump tweeting his support for dumping illegal aliens into sanctuary cities.

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only. The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy!” Trump tweeted Friday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Brennan attacked Trump as unfit for office and said his policies are cowardly.

“Your unfitness for office has never been more stark, your lack of humanity never more apparent, your politics never more craven, & your ultimate political ignominy never more certain,” Brennan said in a tweet.

Brennan went into overdrive after Attorney General Bill Barr dropped the spying allegation bomb on the upper echelons of Obama’s intel agencies during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Brennan ran to the hate Trump media to attack Barr and continued to spread Russia conspiracy theories.

John Brennan promoted Hillary’s fraudulent dossier then lied about it.

He perjured himself in a May 2017 when he said that he did not include Hillary’s phony dossier in the IC report.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton slammed Brennan’s latest attacks on Trump.

“Obama CIA Director John Brennan’s unhinged attacks on Trump help explain Obama admin’s spying abuses targeting Trump. That Judicial Watch had to file this lawsuit shows CIA has something to hide on Obama-era targeting of Trump.” Fitton said.