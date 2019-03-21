Ex-CIA Chief Threatens Trump: ‘Mueller Is About Destroy Your Entire Life’

Former CIA Chief John Brennan has threatened President Trump that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will soon destroys Trump’s political and financial future.

On Wednesday, the President slammed Kellyanne Conway’s Trump-hating “husband from hell,” on Twitter.

“George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In response to Trump’s tweets to George Conway, John Brennan, one of the architects of Russiagate, accused President Trump of throwing temper tantrums because he is panicking over Mueller’s impending report.

What does John Brennan know about Mueller’s report?

Brennan is admitting Mueller’s report will complicate Trump’s life and cripple him financially and politically in the future.

BRENNAN: Hmmm…your bizarre tweets and recent temper tantrums reveal your panic over the likelihood the Special Counsel will soon further complicate your life, putting your political & financial future in jeopardy. Fortunately, Lady Justice does not do NDAs.

Brennan often issues President Trump thinly veiled threats from his Twitter account.

Last year, John Brennan warned President Trump about Mueller’s investigation. “Stay tuned,” Brennan said in an ominous Twitter post.

A few months later, President Trump pulled John Brennan’s security clearance.