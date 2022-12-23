Churches in UK Begin Replacing Jesus & Nativity With “Queer” Characters

Churches in England are erasing references to the nativity and Jesus, replacing them with “queer” characters instead.
All Saints with Holy Trinity Church in Loughborough held a Mayor’s Community Carol Service on Monday.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Summit.news reports: In a Twitter post, trainee priest Rachael Brind-Surch lauded how the church had changed the lyrics to the classic carol “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” sung by attendees at the event.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Flipping love my church,” remarked Brind-Surch.
The new lyrics included the following two verses;
“God rest you also, women, who by men have been erased, Through history ignored and scorned, defiled and displaced; Remember that your stories too, are held within God’s grace.”
“God rest you, queer and questioning, your anxious hearts be still, Believe that you are deeply known and part of God’s good will For all to live as one in peace; the global dream fulfilled.”
The verses replaced the actual lyrics of the carol, which talk about the nativity and how Christ came to “save us all from Satan’s power.”
Apparently, Satan’s power is being exercised over this very church.
“When they say we aren’t ordaining political activists,” commented Sam Margrave, a member of the General Synod of the Church of England. “Show them this… Absolutely disgusted an act of worship to our Lord & Saviour is being used to push political ideology contrary to @churchofengland teaching.”
“Very important for the new religion to try to wear the skin of the old. Having ripped out the Gospel, naturally,” remarked another respondent.
Brind-Surch, whose Twitter profile includes her pronouns and LGBT flags, responded to the backlash by claiming the lyrics were appropriate because representatives of refugee charities were in attendance.
“My faith informs my politics and I will never be sad or mad or apologies for attending a church which challenges me to think about them more and the policies being legislated for in our name,” she added.
The church is part of the ‘Inclusive Church Movement’, which pushes regime narratives and progressive stances which are about as far removed as Christian teachings you can get.
Back in July, the Church of England refused to define what a woman was, saying they had no definition of it on their books, despite still ostensibly opposing same sex marriage.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- UK Gov’t Consider Launching Official Investigation Into mRNA Jab Deaths - December 23, 2022
- Biden Filmed Groping Zelensky During White House Visit - December 23, 2022
- Churches in UK Begin Replacing Jesus & Nativity With “Queer” Characters - December 23, 2022