Church Of England To Consider Gender Neutral God

The Church Of England are thinking of dropping the male pronouns ‘He and Him’ when describing God

According to a report in The Telegraph, the Church is considering dropping the phrase “our Father” from the start of the Lord’s Prayer, and instructing clergy to refrain from using male pronouns when talking about God.

Reverend Joanna Stobart, a vicar in the diocese of Guildford, has claimed that some clergy want to refer to God without saying He or Him in order to be “more inclusive.”

InfoWars reports: Stobart wrote, “Please could the Liturgical Commission provide an update on the steps being taken to develop more inclusive language in our authorized liturgy and to provide more options for those who wish to use authorized liturgy and speak of God in a non-gendered way, particularly in authorized absolutions where many of the prayers offered for use refer to God using male pronouns?”

The report notes that the Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Rev Michael Ipgrave, responded “We have been exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years, in collaboration with the Faith and Order Commission.”

This latest attempt to shoehorn wokeness into the Church of England comes after revelations of the establishment of a £100 million fund to “address past wrongs of slavery,” even as some church buildings are literally falling apart.

Over Christmas, a CofE church in Loughborough made headlines when it erased references to the nativity and Jesus in a Christmas carol and replaced them with a celebration of “queer” people.

In July last year, the Church of England refused to define what a woman was, saying they had no definition of it on their books, despite still ostensibly opposing same sex marriage.