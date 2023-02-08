Church of England Declares ‘Jesus Is Non-Binary’

The Church of England has declared that Jesus Christ was ‘non-binary’ and has instructed clergy to refrain from using male pronouns when talking about God, according to reports.

The woke move comes after Reverend Joanna Stobart, a vicar in the diocese of Guildford, claimed that some clergy want to refer to God without saying He or Him in order to be “more inclusive.”

Stobart wrote: “Please could the Liturgical Commission provide an update on the steps being taken to develop more inclusive language in our authorized liturgy and to provide more options for those who wish to use authorized liturgy and speak of God in a non-gendered way, particularly in authorized absolutions where many of the prayers offered for use refer to God using male pronouns?”

Summit.news reports: The report notes that the Bishop of Lichfield, the Rt Rev Michael Ipgrave, responded “We have been exploring the use of gendered language in relation to God for several years, in collaboration with the Faith and Order Commission.”

This latest attempt to shoehorn wokeness into the Church of England comes after revelations of the establishment of a £100 million fund to “address past wrongs of slavery,” even as some church buildings are literally falling apart.

Over Christmas, a CofE church in Loughborough made headlines when it erased references to the nativity and Jesus in a Christmas carol and replaced them with a celebration of “queer” people.

In July last year, the Church of England refused to define what a woman was, saying they had no definition of it on their books, despite still ostensibly opposing same sex marriage.

In 2021, the CofE announced it was introducing quotas for black and ethnic clergy to pave the way for ‘anti-racism training’ in the Church, as well as ‘contextualising church statues that may cause offence.”

Not even God is spared from the woke mob.