OOPS! Chuck Schumer Outs Lt. Vindman as One of Schiff’s ‘Whistleblowers’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appears to have outed one of Adam Schiff’s whistleblowers on Twitter.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Senator Schumer outed Lt. Alexander Vindman as one of the whistleblowers.

In the tweet Schumer referred to “Alexander Vindman and whistleblowers like him.” Oops!

LTC Alexander Vindman and whistleblowers like him are patriots.



They are standing up for the Constitution they swore an oath to defend.



They don’t deserve these disgraceful attacks, and they must be protected from reprisals. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 22, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Would Cryin’ Chuck refer to Vindman “and whistleblowers like him” if Vindman wasn’t a whistleblower?

How does Cryin’ Chuck know this? We were told by Adam Schiff that the whistleblower’s identity was unknown?

Rising Serpent was quick to correct Cryin’ Chuck and point out that Vindman should be referred to as “Lt. Colonel whistleblower” and should be addressed with respect!

That's Lt. Colonel whistleblower.

Please address him with respect. https://t.co/CuhhfxgIWg — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) November 23, 2019

Vindman corrected Republican leader Devin Nunes and demanded he be referred to by his military rank during his testimony during the Schiff Show –

Nobody ever said Fake Tears Cryin’ Chuck Schumer was the sharpest tack in the box.