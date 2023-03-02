Chuck Schumer Demands Rupert Murdoch Silence Fox News Host Tucker Carlson

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded that Rupert Murdoch silence Tucker Carlson and other Fox News hosts.

He said Murdoch must : “Order Tucker Carlson and other hosts on Fox News to stop spreading the Big Lie.” The ‘big lie’ Schumer is referring to is that Donald Trump won the election in 2020.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

GWP reports: Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent Rupert Murdoch a letter demanding he censor Fox News hosts.

“As noted in your deposition released yesterday, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and other Fox News personalities knowingly, repeatedly, and dangerously endorsed and promoted the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Though you have acknowledged your regret in allowing this grave propaganda to take place, your network hosts continue to promote, spew, and perpetuate elections conspiracy theories to this day,” the Democrat wrote in a letter to Rupert Murdoch referring to the Dominion lawsuit.

The Democrats complained about Speaker McCarthy’s decision to give Tucker Carlson access to the January 6 tapes.

Schumer and Jeffries demanded Tucker Carlson and others participate in a Mao struggle session and publicly apologize for saying words they don’t approve of.

“We demand that you direct Tucker Carlson and other hosts on your network to stop spreading false election narratives and admit on air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behavior,” the Democrats wrote.

“We ask that you make sure Fox News ceases disseminating the Big Lie and other election conspiracy theories on your network,” they wrote.