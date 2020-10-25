Chuck Schumer Begs FBI Director to IGNORE Massive Hunter Biden Scandal

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is desperate to prevent an investigation into the ‘laptop from hell’ of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The laptop reveals sickening and explosive files, photographs and videos that threatens to destroy the Biden campaign.

The hard drive’s content suggests that the Biden family were involved in shady international business schemes, which leveraged Joe Biden’s position as VP at the time.

But Senator Schumer insists an investigation would “undermine the rule of law.”

Westernjournal.com reports: “We write regarding press reports concerning materials allegedly describing activities by Hunter Biden, and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop,” the New York Democrat and fellow Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon wrote to FBI Director Christopher Ray.

“We are deeply concerned,” the Thursday letter continues, “about the possibility that in response to these reports the Trump Administration will take actions before Election Day that would seek to damage the Democratic presidential candidate and undermine the rule of law.”

The letter urges Wray “to resist pressure from President Trump and other partisan actors to take any actions intended to benefit President Trump politically on the eve of the election. Succumbing to such pressure would deeply undermine our national security interests and the credibility of law enforcement, and could have devastating consequences for the resiliency of our democracy.”

It’s unclear how Schumer thinks an investigation into a credible accusation of wrongdoing would undermine the rule of law.

Just to be clear, the campaign of President Donald Trump doesn’t need to do anything with the laptop scandal — data found on the device is damning enough already.

With the data cache’s credibility continuing to grow, Biden and Democrats are facing even more pressure as Hunter Biden’s former business associates flip on the family.

Emails provided by one former associate appear to confirm that the junior Biden traded on his father’s influence and position.

The day before the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Trump, another former associate stepped forward and further backed up the alleged shady practices of the Biden family.

While Schumer’s long-shot attempt to keep the contents of the laptop under wraps and away from the American people looks like it’s doomed to fail, it hints at what the lawmaker really thinks of the American voters’ right to know their candidates.