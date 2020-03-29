Chuck Norris Warns Patriots Will Rise Up Against Martial Law if America’s COVID Lockdown Is Tightened

America is a nation of freedom-loving patriots who will rise up against excessive restrictions including lockdowns and curfews, says conservative actor Chuck Norris, who published an op-ed on Monday wondering how long it will be until we are under martial law.

The actor said he believes in “being prudent and also being peaceful” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, he added, he had “tough questions” to ask.

Norris said he was concerned by authoritarian lockdown orders and curfews being enforced that limit citizens’ rights.

“If the need for citizen confinement grows, and the restrictions increase, where does it end? And what excessive burden are we then placing upon law enforcement to corral even half of Americans (150 million)?” he asked.

“And if even the smallest transgression of confinement restrictions ends up being a misdemeanor, how will officials handle tens of millions of them?”

Norris pointed out that if police are expected to enforce the curfews, they too could become ill with coronavirus.

And if that were to happen, not only would the hospitals be full of police officers, but there would also be fewer people left to enforce the increasingly dangerous lockdown.

But what is even more frightening, as Norris stated, is that if the lockdown lasts for five weeks or longer, citizens could rise up and fight the system that is oppressing them.

“How long can we allow Americans, who are a freedom-loving people and patriots, to be under ‘lockdown’ in their own homes without working?” Norris asked.

“Many scientists and specialists are even now calling the federal government to a five-week national lockdown? Do we expect the majority to simply comply? Will they have the resources and wherewithal to go the distance without resistance?”

WesternJournal reports: These are frightening questions, but the fact is that American citizens are used to being free and they are now being subjected to draconian restrictions on their liberties.

State governments have taken control of the lives of millions of people, telling us where we are allowed to go, what time we have to be home and whose jobs are essential to the state.

Normally, taking that kind of control of a nation would take a war, but no one fired a shot and we handed over all of our rights.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who you may remember from his promotion of ninth-month abortions or his blackface scandal, has closed churches in his state.

Is there any American freedom more fundamental than the right to worship when and where we want to?

No one is saying that some restrictions are not needed, but to many, it appears we have given the government too much power too quickly.

Americans are playing along for now, but the question is how much longer are they going to allow these infringements to stand?

And is the government going to “give” all of our rights back after the nation’s mayors and governors have spent a month acting as kings?

That should never be a question we have to ask in America.

But it may be the most important one.