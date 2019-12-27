On Christmas Day As You Celebrated Jesus, Teen Vogue Was Telling Kids How To Have Anal Sex

In case you missed it while you were spending time with your family and celebrating Jesus on Christmas Day, that great left-wing propaganda machine known as Teen Vogue was teaching children how to have anal sex.

The online instructional, titled “Anal Sex 101” and promoted on Twitter, naturally didn’t thrill everyone.

Welcome to Anal Sex 101 https://t.co/U9KQLw2Han — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) December 25, 2019

Who and what age are Teen Vogue’s readers? Well, here are a few screenshots from the website:

Enough is Enough — an anti-child-porn organization founded in 1994 and aimed at making the internet safer, has renewed a campaign against Teen Vogue, which republished its Anal Sex guide in May.

Speaking to The Daily Caller, CEO Donna Rice Hughes shared her thoughts about Teen Vogue and other such magazines:

“Parents trust us to let their kids read those magazines. Parents would be furious if they knew what their kids were reading. … It’s inappropriate and irresponsible of [Teen Vogue] to publish [the article].”

Enough is Enough is calling for the magazine to remove the republished, revised edition of the online anal handbook. They are also championing a petition against its publication.

But Teen Vogue believes it’s helping out a bunch of anally-inquisitive people:

“It’s important that we talk about all kinds of sex because not everyone is having, or wants to have, ‘penis in the vagina’ sex. This is anal 101, for teens, beginners, and all inquisitive folk.”

Doesn’t that sound like they’re saying everyone should be having somekind of sex?

As for the culture at Teen Vogue, consider the anal article’s author, Gigi Engle, who contributes to the magazine’s Wellness section. Her Twitter profile photo features her on a bed with a large sex toy in her lap.

And there’s this:

Are there waterproof shower sex pillows for oral sex? If so, someone please send me one immediately — Gigi Engle (@GigiEngle) November 30, 2018

Hughes said Teen Vogue is doing a lot of damage:

“[They’ve] had the perception of being a wholesome brand on fashion and trends. It should not be a source on sexual experimentation. … The new normal is anal sex in pornography. We are not going to sit by idly while TeenVogue.com continues to encourage its young readers to engage in the ‘the highest risk sexual behavior for HIV transmission’ according the Center for Disease Control. Hands off our kids!”

But will that stop Teen Vogue’s beacon of enlightenment for all who wish to glow in its New World rays?

They’re doing away with the old — like chastity.

And the old — like biological sex: Instead of of calling women “women, “they refer to them, sexually, as simply “vagina owners.” That seems reasonable, because, as we have all learned, some women have penises (here).